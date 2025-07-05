Bihar woman murders husband, inspired by Sonam Raghuvanshi case
In Aurangabad, Bihar, a tragic murder case has surfaced just weeks after a wedding.
Gunja Singh is accused of teaming up with her uncle Jeevan Singh—who she'd been in a relationship with for 15 years—to have her husband Priyanshu Kumar Singh killed.
On June 24, Priyanshu was shot dead while coming home from the railway station.
Police say Gunja shared his location with contract killers hired from Jharkhand after being forced into marriage.
Jeevan still missing; community shaken
Gunja and two accomplices have been arrested, but Jeevan—the alleged mastermind—is still missing.
The story has left the local community shaken and raised tough questions about family pressures and hidden relationships leading to violence.
Police are continuing their search for Jeevan as the investigation moves forward.