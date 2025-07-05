Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Bihar woman murders husband, inspired by Sonam Raghuvanshi case

In Aurangabad, Bihar, a tragic murder case has surfaced just weeks after a wedding.

Gunja Singh is accused of teaming up with her uncle Jeevan Singh—who she'd been in a relationship with for 15 years—to have her husband Priyanshu Kumar Singh killed.

On June 24, Priyanshu was shot dead while coming home from the railway station.

Police say Gunja shared his location with contract killers hired from Jharkhand after being forced into marriage.