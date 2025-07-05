Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda' yatra commences with 'Pahandi'
The Bahuda Yatra festival began in Puri on Saturday morning, as lakhs of devotees gathered to watch the deities—Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra—board their colorful chariots.
The iconic procession will see these chariots pulled 2.6km from Shree Gundicha Temple back to the main Jagannath temple, making it a huge moment for everyone involved.
Over 10,000 police personnel on duty
This year's Yatra featured important rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and the traditional 'Chhera Pahanra,' led by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb.
With memories of a recent stampede still fresh, authorities have stepped up security: over 10,000 police and CAPF personnel are on duty, backed by AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones to keep things running smoothly.
Top officials are overseeing everything to make sure everyone stays safe during this massive celebration.