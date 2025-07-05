Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda' yatra commences with 'Pahandi'

TL;DR

Over 10,000 police personnel on duty

This year's Yatra featured important rituals like 'Mangla Arati' and the traditional 'Chhera Pahanra,' led by Gajapati Maharaja Divyasingha Deb.

With memories of a recent stampede still fresh, authorities have stepped up security: over 10,000 police and CAPF personnel are on duty, backed by AI-powered CCTV cameras and drones to keep things running smoothly.

Top officials are overseeing everything to make sure everyone stays safe during this massive celebration.