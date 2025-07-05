Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Heavy rainfall prompts red alert in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is bracing for intense rainfall, with the IMD issuing a red alert for Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on July 6.

Several other districts—including Shimla and Kullu—are under an orange alert from July 5 to 9, as the state prepares for more downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning.