India • Jul 05, 2025
Heavy rainfall prompts red alert in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is bracing for intense rainfall, with the IMD issuing a red alert for Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on July 6.
Several other districts—including Shimla and Kullu—are under an orange alert from July 5 to 9, as the state prepares for more downpours, thunderstorms, and lightning.
TL;DR
72 rain-related deaths since June 20
Over 260 roads are already closed due to flooding.
Since June 20, there have been 72 rain-related deaths and dozens are still missing.
The IMD warns of possible landslides, floods, damaged crops, and power outages—so locals are being urged to avoid risky areas while authorities continue search operations.