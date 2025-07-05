Canara Bank official criticized for language barrier
A video from a Canara Bank branch in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, is making waves online after a Kannada-speaking customer clashed with a bank employee who only spoke Malayalam.
The customer was frustrated about not getting answers in Kannada regarding an unexplained deduction from her account, which led to a heated exchange and sparked fresh conversation about language use in public services.
Bank's response on the issue
The incident has revived debates over whether local language skills should be mandatory for public-facing jobs in Karnataka.
Canara Bank responded by reaffirming its commitment to Kannada, calling it "an integral part" of their identity and promising support for regional languages at all branches.
This comes just after a similar controversy at another major bank, showing how language rights remain a hot topic across the state.