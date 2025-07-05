Plea challenges ECI's electoral roll revision in Bihar
The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) is taking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to the Supreme Court, challenging new rules for updating Bihar's voter list.
The ECI now wants proof of citizenship—but common IDs like Aadhaar don't count for many people, especially those not registered before 2003.
ADR says this move could shut out nearly three crore voters, hitting marginalized communities the hardest.
How many people are we talking about?
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing ADR, points out that in poorer parts of Bihar, lots of people just don't have the required documents.
The ECI says it's reached 87% of voters with its forms, but critics worry these strict rules could block many from voting—right before state elections.
Now it's up to the Supreme Court to decide if these changes go ahead or get put on hold.