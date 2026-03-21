Bihar's Vikramshila Setu at risk after strong river currents
The approximately 4.5-kilometer-long Vikramshila Setu, a lifeline connecting Bhagalpur with Purnia and other regions in Bihar, is seriously damaged after strong river currents wrecked its protective walls.
One pillar's protective wall has been destroyed and the protective walls around two others are severely damaged, putting the whole bridge (and everyone who uses it) at risk.
Bridge collapse warnings were ignored
This isn't just about one bridge. Thousands rely on it daily for work, school, and travel.
Bihar has experienced multiple bridge collapses in recent years, with some incidents attributed to construction or design defects, substandard materials, and oversight failures.
Now leaders are demanding answers: Congress MLA Ajit Sharma says warnings were ignored, while RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha blames corruption.
If this isn't fixed soon, it could cut off major routes and make life harder for a lot of people.