Bihar's Vikramshila Setu at risk after strong river currents

Bridge collapse warnings were ignored

This isn't just about one bridge. Thousands rely on it daily for work, school, and travel.

Bihar has experienced multiple bridge collapses in recent years, with some incidents attributed to construction or design defects, substandard materials, and oversight failures.

Now leaders are demanding answers: Congress MLA Ajit Sharma says warnings were ignored, while RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha blames corruption.

If this isn't fixed soon, it could cut off major routes and make life harder for a lot of people.