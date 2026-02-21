Bijnor: Lineman cuts power at groom's baraat over unpaid bills
Just before the baraat was set to leave in Bijnor's Diamond City Colony, a contract lineman unexpectedly cut off the power, plunging the wedding venue into darkness on February 19.
He arrived without warning, after two or three people handed him a letter, and climbed a pole to disconnect the supply—leaving everyone stunned.
No prior notice about the cut
Groom Shubham Chauhan said his family had paid all bills and got no prior notice about the cut.
Their requests for a delay were ignored, causing embarrassment on their big day.
He said he had no outstanding dues and that the bills were being paid regularly.
Lineman acted wrongly
Officials confirmed the lineman acted wrongly and may have been pressured by someone with a financial dispute against Chauhan.
The power came back on February 20.
Chauhan plans to file an official complaint, while locals are calling for a deeper investigation: they have demanded a fair, high-level inquiry and action.