Binod Singh allegedly killed wife Swapna in Kasba, Kolkata

Neighbors stop Binod Singh, police arrest

Neighbors rushed in after hearing Swapna's cries and managed to stop Binod as he tried to run away.

Police arrested him soon after and are investigating the case further.

Swapna was reportedly the sole earner for the family, while Binod didn't have steady work and often demanded money from her, a pattern that neighbors say had caused tension before.

Statements have been recorded from their daughter as authorities look into all aspects of this heartbreaking case.