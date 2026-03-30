Binod Singh allegedly killed wife Swapna in Kasba, Kolkata
A tragic incident unfolded in Kolkata's Kasba area in the early hours of Sunday, March 29, 2026, where Binod Singh allegedly killed his wife Swapna after she refused to give him ₹4,000.
The argument turned violent in front of their young daughter, leaving the neighborhood shaken.
Neighbors stop Binod Singh, police arrest
Neighbors rushed in after hearing Swapna's cries and managed to stop Binod as he tried to run away.
Police arrested him soon after and are investigating the case further.
Swapna was reportedly the sole earner for the family, while Binod didn't have steady work and often demanded money from her, a pattern that neighbors say had caused tension before.
Statements have been recorded from their daughter as authorities look into all aspects of this heartbreaking case.