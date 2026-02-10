Bird flu hits Chennai; over 1,000 crows dead
India
Over 1,000 crows have died in Chennai due to the H5N1 bird flu, with lab tests confirming the virus in areas like Adyar, Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, and OMR.
The outbreak happened between late January and early February 2026.
State alert issued
Tamil Nadu has issued a statewide alert—no human cases so far, but authorities are keeping a close watch on poultry farms and markets.
If you spot sick or dead birds, don't touch them; use gloves if you must and wash your hands right after.
Report it quickly to officials.
Precautions to take
Make sure any chicken or eggs you eat are cooked well.
Hospitals are also watching for anyone with flu-like symptoms who's been around birds.
Authorities want everyone to stay careful but not panic—just follow the safety tips.