Bird flu hits Navapur in Maharashtra, nearly 140,000 chickens culled
India
Bird flu has hit Navapur in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, leading to the culling of nearly 140,000 chickens after around 150-200 chickens died suddenly in mid-April.
Authorities quickly set up a 1-kilometer containment zone around the affected area and began culling at six farms to stop the virus from spreading.
Navapur farmers face heavy losses
This is Navapur's third bird flu incident, and it has been tough on local farmers who are facing big losses.
Officials are asking people to avoid contact with birds and report any unusual deaths right away.
No human cases have turned up so far, but everyone is being told to stay alert just in case.