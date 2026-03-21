Bird flu outbreak in Kerala's Kozhikode: What we know
India
Kozhikode, Kerala, is dealing with an H5N1 bird flu outbreak, so local teams have started culling birds to stop the virus from spreading.
Since H5N1 can jump from birds to humans, causing symptoms like fever and body aches, the health department is urging people to stay alert.
14,000 domestic birds to be culled
Over 14,000 domestic birds are set to be culled within a one-kilometer radius in affected areas like Panangad and Olavanna. So far, about 1,250 chickens have already been removed.
The authorities have banned the sale and transport of domestic birds within a 10-km radius of the affected areas.