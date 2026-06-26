Bishnu Sinha hospitalized after rescuing dog in Arunachal Pradesh floods
India
When flash floods hit Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh, Bishnu Sinha, a Class 11 student from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, did something incredible.
He spotted a dog stranded in the rushing water and didn't think twice before wading in to help.
Bishnu managed to pull the dog to safety but ended up needing hospital care himself.
Thankfully, he's now stable and many are praising his compassion.
Six districts cut off in Arunachal
The heavy rains haven't let up yet: six districts, including Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri, are cut off due to floods and landslides.
Major roads like National Highway 13 are blocked, making it tough for rescue teams and locals alike.