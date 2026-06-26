Bishnu Sinha hospitalized after rescuing dog in Arunachal Pradesh floods India Jun 26, 2026

When flash floods hit Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh, Bishnu Sinha, a Class 11 student from Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, did something incredible.

He spotted a dog stranded in the rushing water and didn't think twice before wading in to help.

Bishnu managed to pull the dog to safety but ended up needing hospital care himself.

Thankfully, he's now stable and many are praising his compassion.