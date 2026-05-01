Bishop Rockes Bernabas Sandhu files HC challenge to Punjab Act
India
The Anglican Church of India is challenging Punjab's new Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 in the High Court.
Filed by Bishop Rockes Bernabas Sandhu, the petition argues that making sacrilege against only the Sikh holy book a serious crime (punishable by life in prison and hefty fines) is unfair and goes against the Constitution.
Church: law ignores Bhagavad Gita, Quran
The Church says this law ignores other religious texts like Bhagavad Gita and Quran, which aren't given similar protection.
They believe this could threaten India's secular values and equality among faiths.