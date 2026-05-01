Bishop Rockes Bernabas Sandhu files HC challenge to Punjab Act India May 01, 2026

The Anglican Church of India is challenging Punjab's new Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 in the High Court.

Filed by Bishop Rockes Bernabas Sandhu, the petition argues that making sacrilege against only the Sikh holy book a serious crime (punishable by life in prison and hefty fines) is unfair and goes against the Constitution.