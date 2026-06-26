BJP and CPI(M) councilors scuffle outside Mayor VV Rajesh's chamber
Things got heated at the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation office on June 25, 2026, when BJP and CPI(M) councilors ended up in a physical fight right outside Mayor VV Rajesh's chamber.
Several councilors were hurt and sent to the hospital.
Following complaints from both sides, police have filed cases for rioting, unlawful assembly, causing hurt, and wrongful restraint.
CPI(M) blocked BJP entry in Thiruvananthapuram
The scuffle started when BJP councilors, with Mayor Rajesh leading them, tried to enter his office but were reportedly blocked by CPI(M) members.
Tensions were already high after CPI(M) demanded the resignation of BJP's R Sugathan following his arrest under an antisocial activities law.
This all happened just a day after the Kerala High Court canceled oaths of several BJP councilors due to procedural issues.
Police are now investigating as protests continue in the city.