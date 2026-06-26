BJP and CPI(M) councilors scuffle outside Mayor VV Rajesh's chamber

CPI(M) blocked BJP entry in Thiruvananthapuram

The scuffle started when BJP councilors, with Mayor Rajesh leading them, tried to enter his office but were reportedly blocked by CPI(M) members.

Tensions were already high after CPI(M) demanded the resignation of BJP's R Sugathan following his arrest under an antisocial activities law.

This all happened just a day after the Kerala High Court canceled oaths of several BJP councilors due to procedural issues.

Police are now investigating as protests continue in the city.