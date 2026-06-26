BJP councilor Kishan Nayak cuts birthday cake in Agra drain
India
BJP councilor Kishan Nayak made a splash on his birthday (literally) by cutting a cake while standing in a dirty drain in Agra.
His supporters cheered him on, using the moment to call out the city's unkept promise to clean drains before monsoon season.
The video quickly went viral, capturing just how fed up locals are with basic civic issues.
Kishan Nayak filed 12 drain complaints
Nayak had already filed 12 complaints about the clogged drains, but nothing changed.
His unique protest puts a spotlight on Agra's ongoing governance struggles (even though it's home to the Taj Mahal, residents still deal with neglected infrastructure and broken promises).