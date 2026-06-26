BJP councilor Kishan Nayak cuts birthday cake in Agra drain India Jun 26, 2026

BJP councilor Kishan Nayak made a splash on his birthday (literally) by cutting a cake while standing in a dirty drain in Agra.

His supporters cheered him on, using the moment to call out the city's unkept promise to clean drains before monsoon season.

The video quickly went viral, capturing just how fed up locals are with basic civic issues.