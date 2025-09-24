LOADING...
Ladakh statehood protest turns violent; BJP office torched, stones pelted 

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 24, 2025
03:16 pm
What's the story

Violence erupted in Leh city, Ladakh, on Wednesday as protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards clashed with police. The protesters, who have been on a hunger strike and called for a complete shutdown to press their demands, targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and set a police vehicle on fire. In response to the violence, police resorted to tear gas shelling and lathi charging to disperse the crowd.

Protest escalation

Protests led by Leh Apex Body

The demonstrations were led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), whose youth wing had called for a protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were hospitalized, per CNN-News18. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is among those participating in the ongoing agitation. The LAB has said its leaders will continue their hunger strike until their demands are met.

Scene

Many resorted to stone pelting

Videos from the city show the BJP office being set on fire, with dense smoke rising. They also set fire to many vehicles, including police vans, and pelted them with stones. A large police force was deployed, and teargas shells were fired while cops resorted to baton charges on a group of young people who allegedly threw stones.

Upcoming talks

Home Ministry announces talks with Ladakh delegation on October 6

The protest took place even after the Home Ministry announced talks with a Ladakh delegation comprising members of LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6. Wangchuk said that if the BJP fulfills its promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, it would benefit them in upcoming elections. He also expressed concern over growing impatience among people due to delays in talks.

Twitter Post

Police fired teargas shells

Unrest background

Ladakh under direct central rule since August 2019

Ladakh has been under central rule since August 2019, when it was made a Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370. Initially, residents welcomed the change, but soon after, they felt a political vacuum under the lieutenant governor's administration. This led to protests. The central government then formed a high-level committee to look into these demands, but talks have been inconclusive. In March, Ladakhi leaders met Home Minister Amit Shah, but the talks collapsed after core demands were rejected.