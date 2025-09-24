Ladakh statehood protest turns violent; BJP office torched, stones pelted 

Violence erupted in Leh city, Ladakh , on Wednesday as protesters demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards clashed with police. The protesters, who have been on a hunger strike and called for a complete shutdown to press their demands, targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office and set a police vehicle on fire. In response to the violence, police resorted to tear gas shelling and lathi charging to disperse the crowd.

Protest escalation Protests led by Leh Apex Body The demonstrations were led by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), whose youth wing had called for a protest after two of the 15 people, who were on a 35-day hunger strike since September 10, were hospitalized, per CNN-News18. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is among those participating in the ongoing agitation. The LAB has said its leaders will continue their hunger strike until their demands are met.

Scene Many resorted to stone pelting Videos from the city show the BJP office being set on fire, with dense smoke rising. They also set fire to many vehicles, including police vans, and pelted them with stones. A large police force was deployed, and teargas shells were fired while cops resorted to baton charges on a group of young people who allegedly threw stones.

Upcoming talks Home Ministry announces talks with Ladakh delegation on October 6 The protest took place even after the Home Ministry announced talks with a Ladakh delegation comprising members of LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on October 6. Wangchuk said that if the BJP fulfills its promise to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, it would benefit them in upcoming elections. He also expressed concern over growing impatience among people due to delays in talks.

