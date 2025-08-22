BJP MLA accused of assaulting doctor
BJP MLA Harish Khurana has been accused of assaulting an intern doctor at Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar, Delhi on Thursday.
According to the intern's complaint, Khurana and his group arrived at the emergency ward with a child needing care but got upset when asked to wait.
The intern says they were verbally abused and pushed by Khurana, who also identified himself as an MLA.
Resident doctors threaten to stop work
Despite the intern calling for help from hospital security, no one intervened. CCTV footage shows a heated argument but doesn't clearly show physical assault.
The medical community has condemned the incident and is demanding legal action and better security for staff—resident doctors have even threatened to stop work if nothing changes.
Khurana denies everything, saying he was there for a surprise inspection and is asking for proof of any wrongdoing.
Meanwhile, political leaders are pushing for full CCTV footage to be released and an official police case to be filed.