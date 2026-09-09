BJP MP Gopi intervenes at Paliyekkara toll during Thrissur jam
India
BJP MP and Malayalam film star Suresh Gopi took matters into his own hands when he saw a huge traffic jam at the Paliyekkara toll plaza in Thrissur, Kerala.
On his way to Ernakulam, he noticed long lines of vehicles stuck at the plaza and decided to step out and help.
Gopi says toll gates must open
Gopi asked the toll staff to lift all barriers, which cleared up the jam within half an hour.
He later explained that rules actually require toll gates to open if congestion gets too heavy, mainly to save fuel and cut down emissions.
Besides politics, Gopi is also a popular actor with over 250 films under his belt and won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in 2024.