BJP reaches out to Christian community in Tamil Nadu
India
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sat down with bishops and pastors in Chennai this Saturday, joined by other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
The meeting, organized by the party's minority wing, is part of a push to change the perception that the BJP is against minorities, especially among Christians in Tamil Nadu.
BJP wants to show it's reaching out to all communities
The BJP wants to show it's reaching out to all communities.
Opposition parties have accused the party of being anti-minority, but party sources said Prime Minister Modi's government works for everyone.
Moves like these are meant to build trust and counter negative narratives.