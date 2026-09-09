Black Mahindra Thar hits over 10 cars in Misrod colony
India
A black Mahindra Thar went on a wild ride through Bhopal's Misrod colony, crashing through the gate and hitting more than 10 cars and damaging several vehicles.
Residents tried to stop the SUV by throwing stones, but the driver didn't slow down and managed to escape.
Police probe crash using CCTV, registration
The whole scene was caught on CCTV, showing the Thar speeding in, smashing into cars, and causing plenty of chaos (but thankfully no injuries).
Police are now checking camera footage and using the car's registration details to track down who was behind the wheel.
The neighborhood is still shaken as everyone waits for answers.