Bodies of 5 Nepali nationals found in Gandak river Kushinagar
India
After flash floods hit Nepal, five Nepali nationals were found in the Gandak River across the border in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.
Their bodies, two women and three men, were handed over to Nepal Police at the Sonauli border on Tuesday so families can get closure.
Nepal Police to identify, repatriate victims
Nepal Police will identify the victims in Butwal and help return them to their families.
The tragedy follows days of heavy rainfall that pushed river levels up, leading to dangerous flooding.
Rescue teams were ready and working with extra care throughout the recovery effort.