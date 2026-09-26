Body of Sumit Kumar Singh recovered after El Gaiya attack
12 days after the Panama-flagged tanker MT El Gaia was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, the body of Indian seafarer Sumit Kumar Singh has been recovered.
The ship, carrying 25 crew members from different countries, was badly damaged in the September 13 attack, making search efforts tough and leaving two crew members unaccounted for until now.
Cause of El Gaia attack disputed
Singh's body was found in a flooded cabin once rescuers could finally access damaged parts of the vessel. He had joined the crew earlier this year and came from Bihar.
The cause of the attack is still debated: some say naval mines were involved, others point to missiles or drones.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about how safe it really is for seafarers working in conflict zones, with calls for better protection and clearer safety protocols.