Bomb threat email prompts major security operation across Delhi sites
India
On Thursday morning, a bomb-threat email set off a big security response at the Delhi Assembly and other spots like schools and a metro station.
Police quickly brought in bomb squads and sniffer dogs to check everything out, making sure people nearby stayed safe.
Tight security in Delhi, cyber probe
Security is tight around all the places mentioned in the email, with officers closely watching who comes in and out.
Cyber teams are trying to track down who sent the threat.
Even though it might be a hoax, officials are not taking any chances. They are keeping strict safety measures in place while they investigate.