Bombay HC: Denying job permanency to HIV-positive person is discrimination, says court
The Bombay High Court just called out a hospital for denying a sweeper permanent status just because he's HIV-positive—labeling it as straight-up discrimination.
The court said this move violated the Constitution and basic fairness, making it clear that being HIV-positive can't be used as an excuse to treat someone differently at work.
What happened with Kumar Dashrath Kamble?
Kumar had worked at Bombay Hospital since 1994, doing the same job as his permanent coworkers but for less pay, all because he tested HIV-positive in 2006.
Even after years of re-checks and being declared medically unfit, he only got permanent status in 2017—and that too after outside help stepped in.
Why does this matter?
The court didn't just side with Kumar—they ordered the hospital to make him permanent from back in 2006 and pay him arrears dating from 90 days before he filed his complaint.
It's a big win for equal treatment at work, especially for people living with HIV.
This ruling sends a strong message: your health status shouldn't decide your rights or your paycheck.