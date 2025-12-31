Next Article
Delhi HC: Centre pushes back on Pakistani woman's return plea
India
Ruqaiya Obaeed, a Pakistani woman who married a Delhi resident, is asking the Delhi High Court to allow her to remain in India after being told to leave.
Her exit was ordered soon after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which led India to revoke visas for Pakistani nationals.
Why the government said no
The Home Ministry says Obaeed's marriage doesn't guarantee her re-entry, since all foreign nationals have to follow visa rules.
They called the exit permit a legal move for national security and pointed out that visa decisions are up to the government.
The court will look at her case again in January.