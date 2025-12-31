Delhi ends 2025 with slightly cleaner air, but big challenges remain

Still way above safe limits—and winter made things worse

Even with this dip, Delhi's air is still over twice as polluted as India's own safety standard (40ug/m3) and nearly six times higher than what the World Health Organization recommends.

The improvement was short-lived: after the rains, pollution spiked again in November and December due to dry weather and stagnant winds.

In fact, December is shaping up to be the city's most polluted month since 2018, showing that weather alone isn't enough to fix Delhi's ongoing air quality problem.