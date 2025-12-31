PM Modi shares bold roadmap for a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
Prime Minister Modi has laid out an ambitious plan to make India a developed nation by 2047, calling for fast-track reforms across key sectors.
At a recent NITI Aayog meeting with top economists, he highlighted the need for big moves in manufacturing, digital infrastructure, AI, and more—emphasizing that this vision is now everyone's dream, not just government policy.
Why does it matter?
Modi's vision isn't just about economic stats—it's about building opportunities for young Indians.
The goal: boost India's GDP to $30-40 trillion and raise average incomes by 2047.
With focus areas like green energy, tech innovation, exports, and inclusive growth (think jobs and skills), these changes could shape the future you'll live and work in.
Economists agree: getting these reforms right could keep India the world's fastest-growing major economy—and help millions thrive.