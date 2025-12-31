Delhi is getting a big road makeover to fight pollution India Dec 31, 2025

Delhi's about to see 400km of its main roads recarpeted once the current pollution restrictions (GRAP stage 3) are lifted.

The central government is funding most of it, with the state pitching in too.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this upgrade isn't just about smoother rides—it's aimed at tackling the city's dust and air quality problems.