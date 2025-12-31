Delhi is getting a big road makeover to fight pollution
Delhi's about to see 400km of its main roads recarpeted once the current pollution restrictions (GRAP stage 3) are lifted.
The central government is funding most of it, with the state pitching in too.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says this upgrade isn't just about smoother rides—it's aimed at tackling the city's dust and air quality problems.
What's new?
The plan includes wall-to-wall resurfacing to stop dust from piling up on road edges, which is a major contributor to Delhi's air pollution.
The city's air quality hit "very poor" levels (AQI 388) this week.
They'll also add mist sprays down road medians, better drainage, continuous footpaths, and smarter junctions to keep things cleaner and safer.
How soon will you see changes?
Work starts as soon as GRAP restrictions ease up, focusing first on older roads.
The whole project should wrap by March 2026.
Where will traffic get better?
Major stretches like Press Enclave Road, Khel Gaon Marg, and Surajkund Road are set for redevelopment to help traffic flow smoother and cut down congestion—hopefully making your next commute a bit less stressful (and a lot less dusty).