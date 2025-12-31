Delhi-NCR: Dense fog and toxic air throw travel into chaos

Why does this matter?

The air quality in Delhi hit "very poor" levels (AQI 388), with Ghaziabad even worse at "severe."

The IMD has put out a red alert for dense fog, so expect more tough mornings ahead.

December 2025 is shaping up to be the worst for Delhi's air since 2018—five days so far this month have been labeled "severe," with a sixth forecast for December 31.

Bundle up: temperatures are set to drop further as northwesterly winds arrive soon.