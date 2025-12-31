Delhi Police bust international mobile phone smuggling racket
Delhi Police have busted a gang that was stealing and smuggling high-end phones from Delhi to Bangladesh.
Four men from northeast Delhi—Sameer, Salman, Ayaan, and Dilshad Yasin Kureshi—were arrested beginning December 27, 2025.
The investigation started after a woman's phone was snatched in Patel Nagar earlier this month, leading police to the suspects in the vicinity of Jafrabad Metro Station, who were apprehended near Babarpur-Maujpur Metro Station.
How the racket worked—and what police found
The group collected stolen iPhones and Androids from thieves across several Delhi districts.
Using stolen SIM cards, they sent fake messages to trick owners into removing their iCloud IDs.
Sameer unlocked the phones with software from Bangladesh for up to ₹1,500 each before middlemen resold them at higher prices.
Police recovered 116 phones and linked the gang to 42 theft cases across the city—all four men already had criminal records.