Delhi Police bust international mobile phone smuggling racket

How the racket worked—and what police found

The group collected stolen iPhones and Androids from thieves across several Delhi districts.

Using stolen SIM cards, they sent fake messages to trick owners into removing their iCloud IDs.

Sameer unlocked the phones with software from Bangladesh for up to ₹1,500 each before middlemen resold them at higher prices.

Police recovered 116 phones and linked the gang to 42 theft cases across the city—all four men already had criminal records.