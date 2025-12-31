Chennai Police deploy 19,000 personnel for New Year celebrations
Chennai is going all out to keep New Year's Eve safe this year.
Starting December 31 evening, the city will see 19,000 police personnel and 1,500 Home Guards on duty across hotspots like beaches, temples, and busy streets—to ensure people celebrate peacefully and safely.
What's changing for your night out?
Expect tighter checks: there are 425 vehicle checkpoints and extra patrols watching for risky driving or bike racing in popular hangout areas.
Drones and mounted police are keeping an eye on the main beaches to stop any unauthorized sea entry.
Plus, firecrackers are banned this time around, and if you're planning a party in your apartment complex, you'll need police permission first.
How will this affect your plans?
With swimming pools at ECR hotels closing by 6pm and all entertainment wrapping up by 1am parties might feel a bit different this year.
The goal is safety first—but it does mean adjusting how (and where) you ring in the new year with friends.