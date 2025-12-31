Next Article
Woman assaulted after accepting lift in Faridabad
India
A 25-year-old woman in Faridabad, Haryana, was allegedly raped by two men after she accepted a ride from them near Metro Chowk while heading home from a friend's place.
The men drove her toward Gurugram, assaulted her, and threw her out of the moving vehicle on a deserted road three hours later.
What's happening now
The woman, who is a mother of three and lives with her mom after separating from her husband, is currently recovering in a private hospital.
Since she couldn't speak to police herself, her sister filed the complaint.
Both accused have been detained, and police say the investigation is ongoing.
The victim reached out to her sister right away for help and support after the incident.