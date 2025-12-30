First-ever remote robotic surgeries connect Mumbai and Shanghai

Why this matters

The two patients were treated for prostate and kidney cancer using robotics for extra precision.

Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO of KDAH, said the achievement "demonstrates how specialist surgical expertise can be extended across continents without compromising outcomes."

The Toumai system is the only one with US FDA study approval for telesurgery and is also cleared by India's CDSCO, opening up new possibilities for reaching patients even in remote places.