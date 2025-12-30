First-ever remote robotic surgeries connect Mumbai and Shanghai
Big moment for medicine: Dr. T B Yuvaraja just performed India's first international remote robotic surgeries, operating on patients in Mumbai while sitting in Shanghai—over 5,000km away!
Using the Toumai Remote Robotic Surgery System, he carried out two complex cancer surgeries with barely any lag time (just 132 milliseconds), showing how tech can truly shrink distances.
Why this matters
The two patients were treated for prostate and kidney cancer using robotics for extra precision.
Dr. Santosh Shetty, CEO of KDAH, said the achievement "demonstrates how specialist surgical expertise can be extended across continents without compromising outcomes."
The Toumai system is the only one with US FDA study approval for telesurgery and is also cleared by India's CDSCO, opening up new possibilities for reaching patients even in remote places.