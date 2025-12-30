Delhi teen's tragic death after forced marriage sparks police probe
A 14-year-old girl from Delhi's Dayalpur area has died after escaping a forced marriage.
She'd left home in 2024 due to family disputes and, heartbreakingly, was never reported missing by her relatives.
After surviving on the streets, she was sold into marriage in Rajasthan.
The girl managed to escape but collapsed in Haryana on October 24, 2025.
Severely malnourished and unwell, she spent over a month at GTB Hospital before passing away on December 12.
Police investigating family and forced marriage claims
Following her death, Delhi Police have filed an FIR and started investigating the circumstances around forced child marriage, possible neglect by her family, and possible cruelty.
They're looking into the roles of her parents and guardians while checking relatives' statements and post-mortem results to confirm what led to her death.