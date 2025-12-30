Delhi teen's tragic death after forced marriage sparks police probe India Dec 30, 2025

A 14-year-old girl from Delhi's Dayalpur area has died after escaping a forced marriage.

She'd left home in 2024 due to family disputes and, heartbreakingly, was never reported missing by her relatives.

After surviving on the streets, she was sold into marriage in Rajasthan.

The girl managed to escape but collapsed in Haryana on October 24, 2025.

Severely malnourished and unwell, she spent over a month at GTB Hospital before passing away on December 12.