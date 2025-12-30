Visakhapatnam's liquor sales hit new highs as 2025 wraps up India Dec 30, 2025

Visakhapatnam saw its liquor sales climb to ₹1,940 crore in 2025—a slight but notable uptick from last year.

The city moved over 23 lakh cases of IMFL and more than 17 lakh beer cases, according to Excise Officer R. Prasad.