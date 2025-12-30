Next Article
Visakhapatnam's liquor sales hit new highs as 2025 wraps up
India
Visakhapatnam saw its liquor sales climb to ₹1,940 crore in 2025—a slight but notable uptick from last year.
The city moved over 23 lakh cases of IMFL and more than 17 lakh beer cases, according to Excise Officer R. Prasad.
New Year's Eve: Double the buzz
Most of this came from regular outlets, with bars and hotels adding their share.
Crackdown keeps things in check
Even with booming sales, authorities stayed alert.
They registered hundreds of cases against illegal sellers and seized large amounts of alcohol, leading to a big drop—63% fewer violations compared to last year.
Andhra Pradesh joins the party
Extended hours and festive demand fueled the surge, while the government kept an eye on regulation—and revenue.