Delhi fog may disrupt flights—here's what you need to know India Dec 30, 2025

Delhi is set for some thick fog on Tuesday (December 31), and that could mean some flights, especially morning ones, may be delayed or canceled.

Airlines like Air India and IndiGo are telling travelers to double-check their flight status before heading out, as the official "fog season" runs from December 10 to February 10 and usually brings more travel disruptions.