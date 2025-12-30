Delhi fog may disrupt flights—here's what you need to know
Delhi is set for some thick fog on Tuesday (December 31), and that could mean some flights, especially morning ones, may be delayed or canceled.
Airlines like Air India and IndiGo are telling travelers to double-check their flight status before heading out, as the official "fog season" runs from December 10 to February 10 and usually brings more travel disruptions.
What airlines and weather updates say
IndiGo is warning of ongoing disruptions this fog season, but they're offering rebooking or refunds if your plans get hit.
Air India plans to cancel some early morning flights in advance so you're not stuck waiting at the airport, and their teams are ready to help if things change last minute.
For New Year's Day, expect chilly temps (8-23°C), cloudy skies, light rain, and keep an eye on your notifications!