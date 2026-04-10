Bombay HC tells Mumbai police to act on mosque noise
India
The Bombay High Court has told Mumbai Police to step up and handle early morning noise complaints from a Kandivali East mosque.
The court was not happy about reports of police inaction, warning that if the authorities are found making false claims or ignoring the rules, officers could face contempt charges.
Bombay HC reiterates 2025 loudspeaker rule
The petitioner, Reena Richard, pointed out that loudspeaker use was allowed even though the area is a silence zone because of a nearby hospital and school.
The court reminded everyone that loudspeakers are not an essential part of any religion, a rule set in 2025, and ordered police to explain themselves within two weeks.
Basically, it is about making sure noise limits apply fairly at all places of worship, no matter what faith.