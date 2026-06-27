Bombay High Court allows unmarried student to end 26-week pregnancy
The Bombay High Court just made a big call, letting an unmarried student end her 26-week pregnancy, well past India's usual legal limit.
The judges said her right to make decisions about her own body and mental health mattered more than sticking strictly to the rules, especially since she was worried about social stigma and emotional distress.
Bombay High Court refused hospital transfer
Even though the hospital's medical board found no issues with the fetus, they wanted to send her elsewhere because the hospital lacked facilities and expertise to perform intrauterine foeticide.
The court didn't agree, pointing out that this hospital had handled similar cases before.
In the end, the focus was clear: personal autonomy and mental well-being come first, even when things get complicated.