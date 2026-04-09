Bombay High Court Nagpur bench finds kitchen ban mental cruelty India Apr 09, 2026

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that stopping a woman from entering her marital home's kitchen counts as mental cruelty.

This decision came after a woman claimed her husband barred her from the kitchen, made her get food from outside, and treated her as less than an equal, all of which she said hurt her basic rights.

The husband denied these claims and accused his wife of filing the complaint in retaliation for his divorce petition.