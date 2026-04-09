Bombay High Court Nagpur bench finds kitchen ban mental cruelty
The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has said that stopping a woman from entering her marital home's kitchen counts as mental cruelty.
This decision came after a woman claimed her husband barred her from the kitchen, made her get food from outside, and treated her as less than an equal, all of which she said hurt her basic rights.
The husband denied these claims and accused his wife of filing the complaint in retaliation for his divorce petition.
Nagpur bench drops mother-in-law charges
Justice Urmila Joshi-Phalke noted that ongoing harassment and taking away basic household rights can be considered mental cruelty.
While the wife also said she was stopped from seeing her parents and pressured to file for divorce, the court dropped charges against the mother-in-law due to lack of clear evidence.
The ruling highlights how important it is to protect women's rights in marriage while making sure any accusations are backed up by solid proof.