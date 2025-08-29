Next Article
Boozer or not, nicknames don't matter in HC judge selection
A Delhi lawyer's path to becoming a High Court judge hit an unexpected snag—all because his old college nickname, "Boozer," got taken the wrong way.
Even though he doesn't drink, the Supreme Court Collegium and government got confused, thanks to a lack of direct communication with him and the Chief Justice of the High Court.
Misunderstanding leads to years of delay for qualified candidate
This small misunderstanding led to years of delay for a qualified candidate, showing how easily good people can get held back when decisions rely on incomplete info or secondhand notes.
The incident is a reminder that more open conversations and transparency could help avoid these slip-ups and make sure deserving folks aren't left waiting over something as simple as an old nickname.