Google Maps team beaten up by villagers in UP
On August 28, a Google Maps survey team mapping streets at night in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was briefly assaulted by villagers who thought they were thieves.
The team's rooftop camera vehicle drew suspicion, and things escalated until police stepped in to break up the clash.
Villagers were on edge after recent thefts
Villagers were already on edge after a string of nighttime thefts involving suspicious cars.
Since the Google Maps crew hadn't told local police or village leaders about their work, misunderstandings quickly turned into conflict.
Police later confirmed the team had all their permits but advised future survey teams to inform local authorities first.
No one filed a formal complaint, and both sides left after discussions at the station.