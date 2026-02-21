Boyfriend kills girlfriend after she threatens to go to police

Both men have been arrested for murder

Police say Rajesh messaged Radha on Instagram, pretending they'd elope with Rahul's help.

When Radha showed up near a village well late at night, Rajesh suffocated her and, with Rahul's help, tied her body to a cement stone before dumping it in the well.

After Radha's father filed a missing person report on Thursday, police traced Rajesh—who, police say, made alleged admissions during questioning that he had been in a relationship with her and that she was pregnant.

Both men have been arrested for murder as the investigation continues.