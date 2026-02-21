Brazil's Lula in India to boost bilateral ties

Brazil's business delegation accompanies Lula on visit

Lula isn't just here for photo ops—he's brought Brazil's biggest-ever business team, with around 300 businesspeople and 12 ministers.

The visit is all about stepping up collaboration in trade (roughly $11-12 billion annually), defense, energy, tech, and critical minerals.

Lula also joined India's AI Impact Summit to talk about how artificial intelligence shapes our future—a topic that matters to anyone watching where tech and global partnerships are headed.