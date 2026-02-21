Brazil's President Lula arrives in India for AI Impact Summit

Lula and Modi to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

Lula and Modi are set to talk about everything from boosting trade and investment to collaborating on energy, defense tech, digital innovation, and rare minerals (which are key for EVs).

They may also discuss ways to ease currency-related frictions in bilateral trade.

With India-Brazil trade already hitting $15.2 billion last year (up 25%), both leaders want to push it even higher—and seek to deepen collaboration in technology and business.