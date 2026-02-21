Brazil's President Lula arrives in India for AI Impact Summit
Brazil's President Lula just touched down in New Delhi, bringing along the biggest Brazilian delegation ever—over 260 companies, 14 ministers, and top CEOs.
He's here for the AI Impact Summit and will meet PM Modi on February 21.
The big goal? Strengthen ties and open up fresh opportunities between Brazil and India.
Lula and Modi to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties
Lula and Modi are set to talk about everything from boosting trade and investment to collaborating on energy, defense tech, digital innovation, and rare minerals (which are key for EVs).
They may also discuss ways to ease currency-related frictions in bilateral trade.
With India-Brazil trade already hitting $15.2 billion last year (up 25%), both leaders want to push it even higher—and seek to deepen collaboration in technology and business.