Brazil's President Lula is visiting India. Here's why
India
Brazil's President Lula is visiting India from Feb 18-22, 2026, with a packed schedule—think the AI Impact Summit and a grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
His trip marks another step in deepening ties between the two countries.
Lula's visit could boost bilateral trade and cooperation
Lula isn't just here for handshakes—he's brought around 14 ministers and more than 300 businessmen, as bilateral trade reached $15.21 billion in 2025, even with US tariffs in play.
India and Brazil are also teaming up on AI, energy, defense, and digital tech—so this visit could mean more jobs, innovation, and global impact for both nations.