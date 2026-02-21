Brazil's President Lula is visiting India. Here's why

Lula's visit could boost bilateral trade and cooperation

Lula isn't just here for handshakes—he's brought around 14 ministers and more than 300 businessmen, as bilateral trade reached $15.21 billion in 2025, even with US tariffs in play.

India and Brazil are also teaming up on AI, energy, defense, and digital tech—so this visit could mean more jobs, innovation, and global impact for both nations.