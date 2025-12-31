Next Article
Breast cancer cases in India set to rise sharply, says new study
India
A recent study warns that breast cancer cases in India are expected to climb by 5.6% every year.
The biggest risk factors? Being female and getting older—especially after 50, when estrogen's effects on breast tissue become more pronounced.
Why the risk goes up: family history, genes, and lifestyle
If you have close relatives who've had breast cancer or carry BRCA1/BRCA2 gene mutations, your chances go up too.
Lifestyle matters: drinking alcohol, early periods or late menopause (meaning longer estrogen exposure), hormone therapy, and post-menopause obesity can all raise risk.
Even past chest radiation for other illnesses can make a difference—so regular screenings really matter if you're at higher risk.