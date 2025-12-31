Mumbai kicks off 2026 with chilly mornings and hazy skies India Dec 31, 2025

Mumbai's ringing in the new year with a cool twist—temperatures are dipping to 16°C on January 1, and the city's likely to stay under hazy skies with reduced visibility until January 2.

Wednesday morning saw Santacruz at a brisk 17.2°C, while daytime highs were also cooler than usual.