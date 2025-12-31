Next Article
Mumbai kicks off 2026 with chilly mornings and hazy skies
India
Mumbai's ringing in the new year with a cool twist—temperatures are dipping to 16°C on January 1, and the city's likely to stay under hazy skies with reduced visibility until January 2.
Wednesday morning saw Santacruz at a brisk 17.2°C, while daytime highs were also cooler than usual.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just sweater weather—the haze is caused by cold northern winds moving slowly over the city, according to IMD Director Bikram Singh.
Air quality has slipped too, with an AQI of 136 across Mumbai and even higher in spots like Powai and BKC.