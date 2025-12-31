Next Article
CBSE, ICSE reveal 2026 board exam dates for Classes 10 and 12
India
Big update for students: CBSE and ICSE have begun announcing their 2026 board exam schedules.
CBSE exams kick off on February 17, with the overall board exams concluding by April 9.
Class 12 exams will be held stream-wise, so you'll want to check your specific subjects.
Key dates you should know
CBSE Class 10 Maths is set for February 17, Science on February 25.
For Class 12, Science ends March 27, Commerce March 28, and Arts April 8.
ICSE's Class 10 Maths is on March 2 and Biology on March13; practicals happen in January.
ISC (Class12) runs from February12 to April6—Chemistry lands on February23 and History on February25.
Time to start planning your prep!