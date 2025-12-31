CBSE, ICSE reveal 2026 board exam dates for Classes 10 and 12

Key dates you should know

CBSE Class 10 Maths is set for February 17, Science on February 25.

For Class 12, Science ends March 27, Commerce March 28, and Arts April 8.

ICSE's Class 10 Maths is on March 2 and Biology on March13; practicals happen in January.

ISC (Class12) runs from February12 to April6—Chemistry lands on February23 and History on February25.

Time to start planning your prep!