Premier League: Manchester City beat Newcastle, close gap on Arsenal

Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in a tense Premier League clash, closing the gap to just two points behind leaders Arsenal. The victory was fueled by a brace from Nico O'Reilly, who scored both of City's goals in the first half. Lewis Hall netted Newcastle's solitary goal, marking their first league strike at the Etihad since 2018. Here's more.

Match highlights City remain unbeaten in 5 matches Despite Newcastle's Hall scoring, the visitors struggled to find quality in their attacking play. They didn't register another shot on target until stoppage time of the second half. City, on the other hand, were denied five times by Nick Pope but should have made their lead more comfortable late in the game. The win keeps City's title hopes alive as they remain unbeaten in five matches.

Manager's reaction Guardiola pleased with City's performance After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his team's hard-fought win with a lap of honor at the Etihad. He was clearly pleased with how his side performed against a strong Newcastle team. Despite their loss, Newcastle's manager Eddie Howe expressed satisfaction with his players' effort and determination throughout the match.

Information City are two points behind the Gunners After Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Wolves and Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Leeds United, this victory handed City an impetus. From 27 Premier League games this season, City own 56 points, two behind Arsenal and five above Aston Villa.

