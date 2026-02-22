Premier League: Manchester City beat Newcastle, close gap on Arsenal
What's the story
Manchester City defeated Newcastle United 2-1 in a tense Premier League clash, closing the gap to just two points behind leaders Arsenal. The victory was fueled by a brace from Nico O'Reilly, who scored both of City's goals in the first half. Lewis Hall netted Newcastle's solitary goal, marking their first league strike at the Etihad since 2018. Here's more.
Match highlights
City remain unbeaten in 5 matches
Despite Newcastle's Hall scoring, the visitors struggled to find quality in their attacking play. They didn't register another shot on target until stoppage time of the second half. City, on the other hand, were denied five times by Nick Pope but should have made their lead more comfortable late in the game. The win keeps City's title hopes alive as they remain unbeaten in five matches.
Manager's reaction
Guardiola pleased with City's performance
After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola celebrated his team's hard-fought win with a lap of honor at the Etihad. He was clearly pleased with how his side performed against a strong Newcastle team. Despite their loss, Newcastle's manager Eddie Howe expressed satisfaction with his players' effort and determination throughout the match.
Information
City are two points behind the Gunners
After Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Wolves and Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Leeds United, this victory handed City an impetus. From 27 Premier League games this season, City own 56 points, two behind Arsenal and five above Aston Villa.
Do you know?
Massive records against Newcastle for City
As per Squawka, City have not lost against Newcastle at home in the Premier League for 22 games - a run that goes back to August 2002. Their winning streak is now at 16 - the second longest run of wins by any team against another in English top flight history.