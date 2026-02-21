Chelsea's Premier League woes continue with Burnley draw: Key stats

Chelsea 's struggles with discipline continued as they drew 1-1 with Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. The match saw Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana sent off in the second half, adding to the club's growing tally of red cards this season. Despite taking an early lead through Joao Pedro, Chelsea couldn't hold on to their advantage after Fofana's dismissal.

Match highlights Chelsea take early lead but fail to capitalize Chelsea started the match strong, with Joao Pedro scoring in the fourth minute. The goal came from a close-range finish after a cross from Pedro Neto. Cole Palmer nearly capitalized on a mistake by Kyle Walker but couldn't get his shot over Burnley goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Despite dominating possession, Chelsea failed to convert their chances into goals, leaving room for Burnley to equalize later in the match.

Game shift Fofana's red card changes the game Burnley had their first real chance when a corner was awarded under a new rule penalizing Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for holding onto the ball for more than eight seconds, but it was Chelsea's Lesley Ugochukwu who volleyed over. The game shifted dramatically when Fofana was shown a second yellow card in the 72nd minute, after being booked earlier for a late challenge on Hannibal Mejbri.

Match conclusion Flemming heads in equalizer for Burnley After Fofana's dismissal, Josh Laurent forced a save from Sanchez. Flemming scored the equalizer in stoppage time, heading in from a James Ward-Prowse corner. The goal highlighted Chelsea's defensive frailties and inability to hold onto leads. Substitute Jacob Bruun Larsen also missed a similar chance minutes later, leaving Chelsea supporters disappointed at the final whistle.

Team analysis Chelsea's red card record this season Chelsea's indiscipline has been a major talking point this season, with the club receiving six red cards in the Premier League and eight in all competitions. They have won just once after going down to 10 men and drawn or lost the other five league matches where they had a player sent off. The pattern suggests that Chelsea's lack of discipline is hurting their performance on the pitch.

Information Pedro is involved in 15 Premier League goals this season In 27 Premier League matches this season, Pedro has now scored 11 goals (A4). The former Brighton man has 33 Premier League goals from 116 matches (A14).

Do you know? Chelsea drop vital points in Champions League race After 27 matches, the Blues are placed 4th with 55 points. This was their 9th draw of the season (W12 L6). Chelsea could drop to fifth if Manchester United win or draw against Everton on Sunday.